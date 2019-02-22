Skerritt, Shallow to contest CWI top positions

FORMER West Indies team manager, Mr Ricky Skerritt, and president of the St Vincent & The Grenadines Cricket Association Inc., Dr Kishore Shallow, have announced their candidacies for the CWI president and vice-president positions in the upcoming CWI elections.

Both nominations were supported by the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) and Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB).

The experienced Skerritt, 62, and youthful Shallow, 35, both have impressive leadership track records and share a lifelong love of cricket.

They have created a robust 10-point ‘Cricket First’ Plan that identifies the strategies needed to regain global competitiveness and dominance. It focusses on the skill and character development of young players with extensive use of science, technology and innovation.

Once elected, Skerritt has promised to immediately seek the reallocation of resources currently used for centralised activities by CWI to where it matters most – with local grassroots cricket, coaching development, and the territorial governing bodies.

“By my estimation, too much cost is being wasted on administrative and non-cricket-related activities including the high price of running an elaborate office for the president,” said Skerritt. “The budget for the president’s office has been growing alarmingly in recent years, and I intend to reallocate a sizeable portion of that budget to grassroots cricket,” he added.

