Regional 4 Day Feb 21

Scorpions vs Jaguars

Debutant Akim Frazer grabbed four wickets to dent the Jaguars’ batting on day one of the eighth round clash at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. After Jaguars were bowled out for 158, Clinton Pesatno’s 4-wicket haul in the afternoon left the Scorpions in a spot of bother.

Playing at Sabina Park in Kingston Jamaica, the hosts, Jamaica Scorpions, asked the Guyana Jaguars to bat first. On a pitch with grass covering, Jaguars made one change to their starting XI, replacing Gudakesh Motie with Clinton Pestano.

Openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Chandrapaul Hemraj added 33 runs for the steady opening partnership. Hemraj was the first dismissed, for 23 from 34 balls, hitting five boundaries in his fluent innings. He attempted to cut a delivery, but found substitute fielder Alwade Williams, and was out caught at backward point off the bowling of debutant Akim Frazer.

Hurricanes vs Red Force

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, (CMC) – West Indies hopeful Jahmar Hamilton led three batsmen with half-centuries as Leeward Islands Hurricanes recovered from a shaky start to keep Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the field for the entire first day of their eighth round match here Thursday.

At the close at Warner Park, the hosts were 296 for five, thanks to a top score of 68 from Hamilton, 67 from Devon Thomas and an unbeaten 64 from Terrance Warde.

Youth World Cup star Keacy Carty stroked 44 while the irrepressible Rahkeem Cornwall was on 34 not out.

Sent in, Hurricanes were tottering on 14 for two early in the morning after left-arm seamer Daniel St Clair (2-32) knocked over both openers cheaply.

First, he bowled the in-form Montcin Hodge for two in the day’s fourth over with eight runs on the board before sending back captain Kieran Powell for five in the eighth over, with 14 runs on the board.

However, the experienced Thomas came to his side’s rescue by anchoring a 101-run, third wicket stand with Carty, which kept the Red Force bowlers without any further immediate success.

Volcanoes vs Pride

Kingstown, St. Vincent, February 21 - (www.bcacricket.org) - Windward Islands Volcanoes were 49 for two off 23 overs in reply to a first innings total of 215 all out off 62.2 overs by Barbados Pride at the close of play on the first day of Round 8 in the regional first-class Championship at Arnos Vale today.

The not out batsmen were Kimani Melius on 19 and Sunil Ambris, two.

Devon Smith, defending on the back foot, was bowled by left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican for 18 (33-1).

And Kavem Hodge, pushing forward, was bowled by Warrican for four (47-2; 17.5 overs).

Bowling: Cummins 6-2-23-0, Mindley 7-2-11-0, Warrican 8-4-12-2, Holder 2-1-1-0.

Tevyn Walcott topscored for Barbados with 66

