Hetmyer, Cottrell lift Windies to series-levelling win

Windies bowlers produced some late drama as Sheldon Cottrell's maiden five-wicket haul helped Windies seal a series-levelling 26-run win over England in the second ODI in Barbados on Friday (February 22). There were solid half-centuries from Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes but Windies bowlers made a sensational comeback in the last ten overs to snatch the contest from the visitors. Windies total, however, was set up by the flamboyant ton from Shimron Hetmyer as he smashed unbeaten 104 to lift the side to 289 for 6.

England made an absolutely horrific start with both openers falling to Cottrell with just 10 on the board. While Jonny Bairstow had a first-ball lbw, Jason Roy chopped one back on to leave the team wobbling. Eoin Morgan and Joe Root steadied things and put the chase back on track with a half-century stand. Root was the aggressor and gave the England captain enough cushion to settle in after a slow start. However, Root fell to Oshane Thomas - caught behind trying to cut a wide one - as England slipped to 60 for 3.

Having being pushed on the backfoot, Morgan launched a solid counter attack and picked up the scoring rate. He took on Ashley Nurse and Oshane Thomas to ease the pressure and reached his half-century in the 25th over. Chris Gayle was brought into the attack and even he was dismissed over the boundaries as England continued to march towards the target. The Stokes-Morgan collaborating fetched England 99 and the duo really imposed themselves on the bowlers to transfer the pressure back on Windies. Cottrell produced another moment of brilliance he dismissed Morgan for an 83-ball 70.

