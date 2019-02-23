Regional 4 day Feb 22

Scorpions vs Jaguars

Jamaica Scorpions ripped up the batting form book yesterday afternoon, galloping to a target of 158 runs to beat four-time defending champions Guyana Jaguars by eight wickets in the West Indies four-day cricket match at Sabina Park.

The 27-year-old Jermaine Blackwood picked his moments to make a typically swashbuckling 72 not out. Brandon King, still only 24, was elegance personified in his breezy, unbeaten 66.

The two shared in a stroke-filled, unbroken, 143-run partnership that ensured the Scorpions' third victory of the season was wrapped up inside two days. The performance yesterday was a far cry from the fragility proffered by the Scorpions batsmen for most of the season.

Hurricanes vs Red Force

DESPITE a fighting half century from TT Red Force all-rounder Imran Khan, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes remained in the driver's seat at the end of day two in the eighth round match at Warner Park in St Kitts, yesterday.

After resuming the day on 296 for five in the first innings the Hurricanes were dismissed for 365 with Terrance Ward scoring 83, Jahmar Hamilton cracking 68, Devon Thomas lashing 67 and Rahkeem Cornwall slamming 62. Spinners Khary Pierre and Yannic Cariah were the best bowlers for the Red Force, grabbing 4/110 and 3/25 respectively.

Volcanoes vs Pride

Middle-order batsman Tevyn Walcott’s half-century spared the Barbados Pride the blushes on the opening day of the match against the Windwards Volcanoes at Arnos Vale on Thursday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, the Pride were in immediate trouble when in the first over, Sherman Lewis bowled Rashidi Boucher for a duck with only one run on the board. Lewis struck again the seventh over when he had Shayne Moseley caught by Dennis Smith for 9.

