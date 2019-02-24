Regional 4 day Feb 23

Hurricanes vs Red Force

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, (CMC) – Leeward Islands Hurricanes, leading by 36 on first innings, reached 159 for three in their second innings at the close on the penultimate day of their eighth round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at Warner Park here Saturday.

Scores:

HURRICANES 365 (Terrance Warde 83, Jahmar Hamilton 68, Devon Thomas 67, Rahkeem Cornwall 62, Keacy Carty 44; Khary Pierre 4-110, Yannic Cariah 3-25) and 159 for three (Montcin Hodge 57, Kieran Powell 39, Jahmar Hamilton 23 not out, Devon Thomas 22 not out)

RED FORCE 329 (Imran Khan 86, Jason Mohammed 60, Jeremy Solozano 42, Odean Smith 36; Rahkeem Cornwall 3-86, Alzarri Joseph 3-88)

Volcanoes vs Pride

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — Barbados Pride were left desperately needing wickets on today's final day after Kavem Hodge's eighth first-class half-century put Windward Islands Volcanoes in sight of victory on the third day of their eighth- round match at the Arnos Vale Stadium yesterday.

Set 270 for victory, the hosts closed on 181 for three with the enterprising Hodge unbeaten on 65 and Roland Cato on 26 not out.

The pair have so far posted a precious 42 in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand, which frustrated the visitors and also put their side within 89 runs of victory.

Test batsman Sunil Ambris had earlier made a breezy 40, while veteran opener Devon Smith got 28.

Resuming the day on 135 for six, Pride added only 57 runs before they were dismissed for 192 in their second innings.

