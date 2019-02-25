Bravo Hails Gayles Impact

As the West Indies prepare to face England in the crucial third Colonial Medical Insurance One-Day International against England here today, batsman Darren Bravo has credited Chris Gayle for the team’s performance thus far.

The ninth-ranked Windies defeated the top-ranked visitors by 26 runs at Kensington Oval on Friday to tie the five-match series at 1-1.

While Bravo said the victory was a result of team effort, he said Gayle’s presence in the dressing room had lifted the spirits of all the players.

“Think the fact that Chris is back there on top, his experience in the dressing room is priceless. He puts a smile on each and every player’s face, and, as you can see, when we go out there, we really enjoy our cricket.

“In the dressing room, he’s always giving information. If you remember, before the start of the game, he was chatting at nine in the evening with Nicholas Pooran about batting and stuff. He’s helping all the youngsters. We’re happy to have him and, hopefully, he’ll get another 100 tomorrow [today],” Bravo said.

