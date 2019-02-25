Russell is back for 4th and 5th ODIs

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada – Andre Russell has been called up to the West Indies squad for the fourth and fifth matches of the Colonial Medical Insurance One-Day International Series. The exciting allrounder will arrive in Grenada on Monday and will be eligible for selection for the fourth match at the Grenada National Stadium (February 27) and fifth and final match at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia (March 2).

The 30-year-old has so far played 52 matches and featured at the ICC Cricket World Cups in 2011 and 2015. He has 998 runs (average 28.5; strike rate 130). He also has 68 wickets (average 32.7) with five four-wicket hauls. He has a highest score of 92 not out against India in Antigua in June, 2011 and best bowling of 4-35 against India in Jamaica in that same series.

West Indies and England meet in the third Colonial Medical Insurance One-Day International on Monday – the 99th ODI between the two teams.

The series in level 1-1 – England won the opener by six wickets while Windies hit back to take the second by 26 runs at Kensington Oval.

