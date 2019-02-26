Cameron Comes Under Fire

Ricky Skerritt has hit back at comments made by Cricket West Indies President, Dave Cameron cautioning the regional governing body’s lead administrator not to make the issue of “turmoil” central to the election campaign.

Skerritt, a former tourism and sports minister here, is challenging Cameron for the CWI presidency at elections scheduled for March 24 in Jamaica.

In a radio interview during the second one-day international against England in Barbados last week, Cameron said while Skerritt had “done a lot as minister in St Kitts”, what he was best remembered for was his period as West Indies team manager and “the turmoil that occurred during those years”.

“If Cameron wants to talk about turmoil, perhaps he can explain why former head coaches, Ottis Gibson, Phil Simmons, and the several others who Cameron hastily and summarily dismissed, from both the men’s and women’s teams, have collectively cost CWI well over US$ 1million,” Skerritt said in a statement yesterday.

The Jamaica Gleaner has the report

