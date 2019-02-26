CPL facing disruption from revised India tour

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – The region’s premier domestic Twenty20 tournament, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), will face some disruption due to a revised itinerary for the India tour.

India had been scheduled to tour the Caribbean in July and August for a full series of Tests, One-Day Internationals and T20s but Cricket West Indies president, Dave Cameron, said the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) had asked for the tour to begin in August instead.

CPL recently announced last month it had reached an agreement with CWI for the tournament to be played in the window from August 21 and September 27.

“Yes it (India tour) will clash with CPL and we hope our loyal fans will understand and appreciate, and our players will also understand,” Cameron said.

“We can’t give up an India tour, you simply can’t give up a match in India. It’s way more than the money we can get from the CPL.”

He explained: “The dates we had originally proposed would have see them starting a few days after the World Cup – the finals of the World Cup. They (India) have asked to push that back on the basis that they’ll be in the finals and potentially win so that is really the biggest hurdle that we’re having.”

