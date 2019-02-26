Windies v England: 4th ODI Preview

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Both the West Indies and England will be rueing the heavy showers leading to the teams now having one less pilot in preparation for this summer’s World Cup. The people of Grenada, on the other hand, considering the nation’s drought, will be pleased that there is truth in the idea that if you want it to rain, just set up the stumps.

Windies must have felt, within themselves, that the abandoned match was a let-off for England who would have been without Ben Stokes. And though the prolific Alex Hales was set to replace the all-rounder, England would have been without a key member of their bowling attack–their death-bowler.

However, the hosts can take solace in the strength that has been added to their team with Andre Russell set to replace the injured Kemar Roach for the remainder of the series. “Kemar Roach had to be withdrawn from the ODI series due to injury and will be replaced in the squad by the experienced Andre Russell for the last two matches. We believe Russell will add value to the squad”–Courtney Browne.

Russell should be able to strike the balance Brathwaite never could in this Windies team, as a finisher as well as providing three or four overs should the captain ask.

With Stokes seemingly cleared to take part in the fourth ODI at the same venue on Wednesday, Russell’s possible inclusion in the West Indies XI and with only a 40% chance of rain with scattered showers, it promises to be a good one.

0 comments