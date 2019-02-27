England take series lead in Grenada run-fest

On a day when over 800 runs were scored, over 500 just in boundaries, at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada, England came out victorious to take a 2-1 lead after spectacular centuries from Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan. It was a wicket full of runs, and there were as many as three centurions on Wednesday (February 27), with Chris Gayle joining the English pair with one of his finest One-Day International innings. With over eight an over required from the onset, his brilliant onslaught of a 97-ball 162 kept Windies ahead in the chase. But once he fell, they fell behind the required rate, and were eventually bowled out for 389, falling short by 29 in the chase of 419 with Adil Rashid picking up five. It was, however, Windies' highest-ever ODI total.

Mark Wood continued to deliver for England with a four-wicket haul. He pegged Windies back early on sending back John Campbell and Shai Hope early as Gayle battled on to kept Windies in the chase. Gayle took on the bowlers from the onset and raced away to a 32-ball half-century. He smashed his 500th international six - the first batsman to reach the landmark - en route his 55-ball century, his second in the series, also surpassing the landmark of 10,000 ODI runs, only the second West Indian after Brian Lara. The stand of 176 between him and Darren Bravo had Windies scoring at a rate better than the required rate at that point.

read more at cricbuzz

