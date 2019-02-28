Veteran Sports Journalist Tony Becca Has Died

Noted cricket journalist and former Gleaner Sports Editor Tony Becca passed away on Thursday morning.

He was 78 years old.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his wife, Cecilia, who advised that the Melbourne Cricket Club stalwart was pronounced dead at 4:50 a.m. at the Andrews Memorial Hospital, weeks after contracting dengue fever.

He had been showing signs of improvement but things took a turn for the worse this week when he suffered a ruptured colon, requiring an emergency surgical procedure on Tuesday.

He died of cardiac arrest this morning.

Becca, born November 10, 1940, had been battling a series of illnesses over the past few years.

