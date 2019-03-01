Regional 4 day Feb 28
Fri, Mar 1, '19
Scorpions vs Hurricanes
Left-arm finger spinner Nikita Miller returned to the Jamaica Scorpions line-up with a bang, snatching a tidy seven-wicket haul that left the hosts slightly on top against Leeward Islands Hurricanes on day one of the ninth round West Indies Championship four-day match at Sabina Park yesterday.
The ever-reliable Miller, who was one of five players brought into the Scorpions line-up, bowled his slow orthodox with usual accuracy in snaring 7-50 to restrict the Hurricanes to 210.
Scorpions, in their turn at bat, were looking steady at 77 for two courtesy of the in-form Brandon King and Jermaine Blackwood, who led them to a walloping eight-wicket victory over Guyana Jaguars on last.
King shook off a nervy start to progress to an unbeaten 35, while the attacking Blackwood is not out on 31
Red Force vs Volcanoes
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent – All-rounder Imran Khan stroked his second half-century in as many outings while tail-ender Khary Pierre struck his second first-class fifty, as they rescued Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in an unbroken century stand, on the opening day of their ninth round encounter against Windward Islands Volcanoes, yesterday.
Opting to bat first, Red Force made a terrific recovery following a nightmare start, to end the day at the Arnos Vale Stadium on 254 for six.
Their innings lay in ruins at 114 for six after lunch but Pierre carved out an unbeaten 80 and Imran Khan finished on 71 not out, to guide the visitors to safety.
The pair have so far posted 140 for the partnership which frustrated Volcanoes after Test seamer Sherman Lewis had gotten through the middle order with three for 54.
There was no sign of the collapse to come when Jeremy Solozano (24) and Joshua Da Silva (14) put on 32 for the opening wicket.
Jaguars vs Pride
A sixth five-wicket haul from left-arm pacer Raymon Reifer sent his Countymen crashing to 76 all out on the opening day of Guyana Jaguars’ penultimate round match on a slow Providence track with a tinge of grass yesterday.
This was Barbados’ lowest total in Guyana, and third lowest overall after their 58 in Barbados in 2012 and 64 against the Windwards also in Barbados in 2013 as only tail-ender Chemar Holder 22 (3×4) and Rashidi Boucher 17 (4×4) from 27 balls) reached double figures.
The fourth first-class cricketer from a family that includes former Test captain Floyd Reifer, the 27-year-old sliced through the Bajan batting order to finish with 5-20. Reifer got support from fellow seamer Christopher Barnwell who captured 2-26 while Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, and left-arm spinner Veerasammy picked up a wicket each to earn the South American Franchise 4.5 bowling points including 1.5 fast bowling points.