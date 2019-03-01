Regional 4 day Feb 28

Scorpions vs Hurricanes

Left-arm finger spinner Nikita Miller returned to the Jamaica Scorpions line-up with a bang, snatching a tidy seven-wicket haul that left the hosts slightly on top against Leeward Islands Hurricanes on day one of the ninth round West Indies Championship four-day match at Sabina Park yesterday.

The ever-reliable Miller, who was one of five players brought into the Scorpions line-up, bowled his slow orthodox with usual accuracy in snaring 7-50 to restrict the Hurricanes to 210.

Scorpions, in their turn at bat, were looking steady at 77 for two courtesy of the in-form Brandon King and Jermaine Blackwood, who led them to a walloping eight-wicket victory over Guyana Jaguars on last.

King shook off a nervy start to progress to an unbeaten 35, while the attacking Blackwood is not out on 31

Red Force vs Volcanoes

KINGSTOWN, St Vin­cent – All-rounder Im­ran Khan stroked his sec­ond half-cen­tu­ry in as many out­ings while tail-en­der Khary Pierre struck his sec­ond first-class fifty, as they res­cued Trinidad and To­ba­go Red Force in an un­bro­ken cen­tu­ry stand, on the open­ing day of their ninth round en­counter against Wind­ward Is­lands Vol­ca­noes, yes­ter­day.

Opt­ing to bat first, Red Force made a ter­rif­ic re­cov­ery fol­low­ing a night­mare start, to end the day at the Arnos Vale Sta­di­um on 254 for six.

Their in­nings lay in ru­ins at 114 for six af­ter lunch but Pierre carved out an un­beat­en 80 and Im­ran Khan fin­ished on 71 not out, to guide the vis­i­tors to safe­ty.

The pair have so far post­ed 140 for the part­ner­ship which frus­trat­ed Vol­ca­noes af­ter Test seam­er Sher­man Lewis had got­ten through the mid­dle or­der with three for 54.

There was no sign of the col­lapse to come when Je­re­my Solozano (24) and Joshua Da Sil­va (14) put on 32 for the open­ing wick­et.

Jaguars vs Pride

A sixth five-wicket haul from left-arm pacer Raymon Reifer sent his Countymen crashing to 76 all out on the opening day of Guyana Jaguars’ penultimate round match on a slow Providence track with a tinge of grass yesterday.

This was Barbados’ lowest total in Guyana, and third lowest overall after their 58 in Barbados in 2012 and 64 against the Windwards also in Barbados in 2013 as only tail-ender Chemar Holder 22 (3×4) and Rashidi Boucher 17 (4×4) from 27 balls) reached double figures.

The fourth first-class cricketer from a family that includes former Test captain Floyd Reifer, the 27-year-old sliced through the Bajan batting order to finish with 5-20. Reifer got support from fellow seamer Christopher Barnwell who captured 2-26 while Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, and left-arm spinner Veerasammy picked up a wicket each to earn the South American Franchise 4.5 bowling points including 1.5 fast bowling points.

