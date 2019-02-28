Kolpak worry

Jason Holder has called upon the ICC and FICA to ensure a “substantial minimum salary” for international cricketers.

Speaking in the aftermath of Duanne Olivier’s decision to sign a Kolpak deal with Yorkshire, effectively ending his international career, Holder revealed he had held discussions with FICA, the Federation of International Cricketers Associations, a collective of players’ unions, on the subject and warned that, if players kept favouring domestic leagues over representing their country, it could become hard to “continue putting up the front” about the quality of international cricket.

Olivier, aged 26 and recently established in South Africa’s Test team, joined an exodus that has, in recent months, seen compatriots Morne Morkel, Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw prefer a future as Kolpak registrations in county cricket to representing their national team. With players from some nations able to earn more and sign longer-term contracts from domestic leagues, Holder fears more could be lost from the international game.

There were 14 Kolpak registrations playing county cricket in 2018, while West Indies have previously struggled with the availability of some players due to schedule clashes between the international game and T20 leagues.

“It’s really sad to see another quality player lost to Kolpak cricket,” Holder said. “Until something is properly done to keep players a little bit more grounded financially I don’t know how much longer you can continue putting up the front.

