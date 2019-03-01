Regional 4 day March1

Scorpions vs Hurricanes

Jamaica Scorpions bowlers were made to toil as Leeward Islands Hurricanes made a strong presentation with the bat in their second innings, on day two of the ninth-round West Indies Championship four-day match at Sabina Park yesterday.

Hurricanes, led by another solid 65 from Devon Thomas, closed the day on 171-3 — a lead of 131 runs — after earlier conceding a 40-run first-innings lead to the Scorpions.

Like he did in the first innings, Thomas took the Scorpions bowling to task with an exciting 85-ball knock that included 10 boundaries and a solitary six.The 29-year-old starred in a fierce, 89-run second-wicket stand, with 21-year-old Keacy Carty, in laying the foundation for the Hurricanes on a pitch that continues to show life with the ball coming onto the bat nicely.

Jaguars vs Pride

THE Guyana Jaguars entered the ninth round Cricket West Indies Regional Four-day encounter against Barbados Pride facing a must-win situation, and after two days of competitive cricket they earned supremacy.

The four-time defending champions wrestled total control at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence for the second day in succession.

Faced with a first-innings deficit of 125 runs Barbados closed yesterday on 228 for six, a second-innings lead of just 103 runs with four wickets remaining.

Pride’s battle was spearheaded through half-century from Shayne Moseley (64), Jonathan Carter (47), Shamarh Brooks (44), and an unbeaten 28 from Tevyn Walcott, but after a fluctuating day, the reality was that it entirely belonged to the hosts.

Red Force vs Volcanoes

KHARY Pierre, more known for his left-arm spin, slammed his maiden first class century to put the TT Red Force in a commanding position against Windward Islands Volcanoes at the end of day two in the West Indies Four-Day Championships at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent, yesterday.

Resuming the day unbeaten on 80, Pierre notched his maiden century guiding the Red Force to 307 all out in its first innings after starting the day on 254 for six.

Pierre ended on 106 not out off 221 deliveries with ten fours and three sixes. Imran Khan, who combined with Pierre to put on 141 for the seventh wicket, was the first Red Force batsman dismissed yesterday for 71.

Red Force lost two quick wickets to slump to 267/9, leaving Pierre in danger of not getting his century.

