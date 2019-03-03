Regional 4 day March 2

Summarised by the Jamaica Gleaner

he Leeward Islands Hurricanes completed a massive 134-run win over the Jamaica Scorpions in their Regional Four-day game at Sabina Park yesterday to consolidate their spot at second in the table.

The visitors resumed on yesterday’s third day on 171 for three, an overall lead of 131. They stretched their total to 312 with good contributions coming from several players. Casey Karty held the middle order together with a patient 68. Rahkeem Cornwall blitzed his way to 52 from 63 balls with some audacious stroke play, while captain Kieran Powell, batting at seven, after being off the field for a long time due to illness, made an assured 54. Devon Thomas had scored 65 on the second day, which meant that four of the Hurricanes top seven batsmen made half-centuries in their second innings.

