The number nine ranked Windies surprised the number one ranked England in the five-match ODI series by levelling the rubber 2-2 with one match being abandoned. The home side came into the series on the back of a thumping 2-1 series win in the Test series but their numbers in the 50-over format in the recent past left much to be desired, having not won a series in the previous four years. It was a series where the willow generally held sway over the leather with the 39-year old Chris Gayle setting the world alight in what might well be his last series at home for the Windies, having made his debut in the last century.

Stats highlights from the record-breaking ODI series between Windies and England.