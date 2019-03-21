Cameron to hold Town Hall meeting in Jamaica

CWI Media Release:KINGSTON, Jamaica – In an effort to further enfranchise West Indies cricket fans and stakeholders, Cricket West Indies (CWI) President, Dave Cameron and his team will host a townhall meeting at the Kingston Cricket Club (Sabina Park) in Jamaica on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

At the meeting, Cameron will present a summary of CWI’s achievements while sharing how some of the suggestions from previous public sessions have been integrated into the organization’s plans.

Cameron has also extended an invitation to the newly elected top brass of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) to field questions.

At the start of the second term of Cameron’s presidency in March 2015, a series of townhall meetings were held in each of the six regions.

Between 2015 and 2016 Cameron and his vice president, Emmanuel Nanthan, hosted meetings in St. Lucia, Dominica, St Kitts, Nevis, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, and Jamaica.

“We wanted the board to integrate the public into its decision-making,” Cameron reasoned, explaining that meetings were timed to coincide with international home series matches or when the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) was being played.

Since then suggestions brought forward at the town hall meetings have been incorporated into the organization’s strategic goals and have helped to shape policy on how fans can have a greater impact on the sport.

Common issues that surfaced at past meetings were related to player relations, allocation of funds to national federations, and assignment of matches to venues.

Late last year Cameron visited with cricket clubs and business officials across the region and hosted smaller group discussions. Coinciding with England’s tour of the Caribbean this year, he has held additional stakeholder sessions in Barbados, St. Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago

