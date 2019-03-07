PCL March 7

Jaguars vs Red Force

TWENTY-TWO wickets fell on an extraordinary opening day, leaving the day/night Cricket West Indies Regional four-day encounter between the Guyana Jaguars and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force intriguingly poised at Providence.

The seam attack from both sides took the honours on day one with the Red Force, after deciding to bat first, being bundled out for 120, before the Jaguars then tumbled for 165 in reply, to eke out a 45-run first innings lead to keep their noses in front.

Led by Romario Shepherd’s sensational figures of 5-24, the four-time defending champions took the early advantage after the tourists were all out in 32.1 overs, and barring Anthony Bramble (62), the hosts remaining batsmen were equally profligate at the crease and were bundled out inside 42 overs.

Scorpions vs Pride

Nkrumah Bonner and Paul Palmer batted resolutely to rescue Jamaica Scorpions from 27-5 versus Barbados Pride on the opening day of the West Indies four-day cricket game at Sabina Park.

When bad light forced umpires to call off play yesterday, the Scorpions had recovered to 218-7, thanks to a 169-run sixth-wicket stand between Bonner and Palmer.

Score: Scorpions 218-7 (79.5 overs)

The 30-year-old Bonner, playing his first four-day game of the season, missed out on a second first-class hundred when he was dismissed for a polished 97.

Left-hander Palmer, 27, patiently compiled 66, only the second half-century of what has been a tough season for him. Ironically, his previous 50 this campaign was against the same opponents.

Hurricanes vs Volcanoes

Scores: Volcanoes 200 (Sunil Ambris 92, Kimani Melius 29, Dennis Smith 27; Sheno Berridge 4-34, Alzarri Joseph 3-36). Hurricanes 132 for four (Devon Thomas 63 not out; Alick Athanaze 2-16).

