Chris Jordan destroys West Indies for 2-0 win

Sam Billings rescued England before Chris Jordan's four-wicket haul demolished West Indies for a paltry 45, handing the tourists a 137-run victory in the second T20I and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Man of the Match Billings' career-best knock of 87 off 47 balls and a return to T20I form for Joe Root, who made 55 off 40, resurrected England's innings from a dire 32 for 4 after 5.2 overs.

Then Jordan's remarkable 4 for 6 off two overs meant West Indies were never in the contest and they fell for the second-lowest T20I total, behind Netherlands' 39 against Sri Lanka at the World T20 in 2014. It was the lowest total by a Full Member nation, worse than the 60 posted by New Zealand against Sri Lanka at the same tournament and West Indies' 60 against Pakistan in Karachi last year.

With the top order tumbling around him, Root produced a composed innings, sharing an 82-run partnership with Billings to reach his half-century. It was the first time Root had reached double figures in four T20I innings and his 10th knock since he last reached fifty, in the 2016 World T20 final won by West Indies in Kolkata.

read more at ESPNcrinifo

