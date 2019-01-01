Windies collapsed to 45 all out in the second T20I in St Kitts, the second lowest total in the format, to hand England their biggest T20I win by 137 runs and resultantly the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. At the back of England's win were major contributions from Sam Billings, who scored 87 off 47 balls, and Chris Jordan, who stood out with figures of 2-0-6-4.

Chasing 183, Windies were stuttered by David Willey's double strike very early on, when Chris Gayle and Shai Hope fell in a space of three balls in the same over. That followed another two-wicket over, when Jordan accounted for Darren Bravo and Jason Holder, the captain, off consecutive deliveries to leave the Windies reeling at 14 for 4 inside four overs.