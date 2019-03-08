PCL March 8 2019

Jaguars vs Red Force

GUYANA Jaguars closed day two of their final round Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Four-day encounter against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at Providence last evening on 69-2, chasing 162 for an outright win.

The Jaguars, four-time defending champions, will start today, the penultimate day, needing another 93 runs with opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul on 22 and captain Leon Johnson on 37 with eight boundaries.

When the hosts’ chase began, they lost Chandrapaul Hemraj and Vishaul Singh, but any further hope the visitors had of making the Jaguars further uncomfortable was dashed by the two left-handers.

However, prior to the run chase, a late order fightback had given the visitors a reasonable total to defend but, generally, their most accomplished batsmen failed for a second time in two days as they were eventually bowled out for 206.

Scorpions vs Pride

A quality showing from Barbados Pride's top order shifted the game in their favour, as they established a solid foundation for a good first innings total against Jamaica Scorpions on the day two of the West Indies four-day cricket game at Sabina Park.

Barbados Pride worked their way to 233-5 at close yesterday, some 18 runs away from taking first innings honours, after the Scorpions earlier ended their innings at 250.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite and Jonathan Carter have so far led the way for Barbados Pride with composed half-century knocks as the top order batsmen prudently adjusted their pace throughout, attacking when opportunities came and defending when the bowling demanded it.

Brathwaite, who was involved in three critical partnerships — one of which was a 48-run third-wicket stand with Carter — patiently prodded his way to 57 off 132 deliveries in a knock that included a mere five boundaries.

Hurricanes vs Volacanoes

Scores in brief:

Volcanoes, 200/10 and 91/5 ; S Ambris 32, Devon Smith 27, A Joesph 4/17

Hurricanes, 261/10

