Jaguars vs Red Force

It was the penultimate day of the tenth and final round clash between Guyana Jaguars and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, in the pink ball day/night encounter at the National Stadium at Providence. Jaguars were scenting victory heading into the third day on 69-2, requiring another 93 runs to win.Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Leon Johnson resumed batting on this day, the former making his intentions clear by hitting a positive cut shot off Bryan Charles to score the first run of the day. Chanderpaul was solid in his stroke-play, while Johnson reached his fourth half-century of the season in a similar cut shot that went into the boundary off the bowling of off-spinner Charles.

Scorpions vs Pride

The gulf in class between Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions in both departments was again reflected on day three of their ninth-round West Indies four-day cricket game, as the visitors closed in on victory at Sabina Park yesterday.

Barbados Pride closed the day on five without loss in search of 158 runs for victory, after Roston Chase with his sixth first-class five-wicket haul and young seamer Keon Harding made light work of the Scorpions batting.

Chase snared 5-63 from 21.3 overs, while Harding, who had 4-80 in 13 overs, scythe through the Scorpions line-up as their second innings folded at 218.

Only Brandon King (46), Garth Garvey (37) and Jermaine Blackwood (31) offered minimal resistance on a pitch that still had variations in bounce after another sunny day and heavy foot traffic.

Hurricanes vs Volacanoes

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — In-form veteran Devon Thomas stroked a sparkling less than run-a-ball unbeaten hundred to fire Leeward Islands Hurricanes to an emphatic six-wicket win over Windward Islands Volcanoes here yesterday and keep the hosts in with an outside chance of winning the Regional Four-Day Championship.

Chasing 166 for victory on the third day of the affair at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Hurricanes found themselves against the ropes on 26 for four before Thomas unleashed a stroke-filled 117 not out — his sixth first class hundred — to deny the visitors further success.

He put on 142 in an unbroken fifth wicket stand with Terrance Warde who played responsibly for his unbeaten 38, ensuring the home side their sixth win of the campaign.

Hurricanes provisionally have 131.2 points — 23 points adrift of leaders Guyana Jaguars — but with an outstanding game remaining against Barbados Pride next week.

