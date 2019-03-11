England series sweep as West Indies are dismissed for 71

David Willey made an emphatic point while Mark Wood didn't miss a beat as West Indies were bowled out for an abysmal 71 and England cruised to an eight-wicket win in St Kitts to sweep their T20I series 3-0.

Willey claimed 4 for 7 and Wood 3 for 9 in a staggering West Indies innings lasting just 13 overs in which four players reached double figures but none of them passed 11 runs.

Chasing just 72 to win, Alex Hales signalled his intent when he smashed Sheldon Cottrell for 16 runs in the first over of England's innings and the tourists reached the target for the loss of just two wickets with 57 balls to spare, England's largest T20I victory in terms of balls remaining.

West Indies' paltry total was their third-lowest in T20Is and only marginally better than their 45 in the second match against England at the same ground on Friday night.

Playing on the same pitch which, by all accounts, appeared tacky, West Indies made the surprising decision to bat first upon winning the toss. Sure enough, Willey struck with the first delivery of the match, a fuller-length ball that dug into the surface slightly and, as he pressed forward uncertainly, Shai Hope spooned a simple catch to Hales at short cover.

read more at ESPNcricinfo

1 comments