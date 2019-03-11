PCL March 9 201910

Scorpions vs Pride

Despite a strong fight back, Jamaica Scorpions were unable to deny Barbados Pride a nerve-wracking two-wicket win on the final day of their ninth-round West Indies Championship four-day cricket game at Sabina Park yesterday.

With the visitors requiring 153 more runs to achieve their victory target of 158 after resuming the day on five without loss, it was always expected to be an uphill task for the Scorpions to come back.

However, captain Nikita Miller and fellow spinner Akim Frazer made things interesting for the Scorpions, as they picked up wickets at crucial times to take the game down to the wire.

Miller, playing the final game of his first-class career, snared 3-43 to end with match figures of 6-106, while young Frazer had 3-55 ending with match figures of 5-148.

In the end, their efforts proved futile as a vital knock by Pride captain Shamarh Brooks early on, propelled his team across the line.

Brooks scored 71 in leading his team to 161-8, as the third-placed Pride registered their fifth win of the campaign, while condemning fifth-placed Scorpions to a second-consecutive defeat and fifth of the season.

Scores: Jamaica Scorpions 250 (87.5 overs) & 218 (59.3 overs); Barbados Pride 311-9 (104.4 overs) & 161-8 (60 overs).

