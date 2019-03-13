Cricket West Indies (CWI) is becoming a Cameron-centric organization-Skerritt

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is becoming a “Cameron-centric organization” and less of a cricket-centric entity. That’s the view of Ricky Skerritt who is challenging Whycliffe “Dave” Cameron for the post of president of the governing body of cricket in the region.

In an address last night to a gathering of cricket administrators, stakeholders and fans at the Errol Barrow Centre For Creative Imagination, University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Skerritt said he and his running mate Dr Kishore Shallow had prepared a ten-point plan they believed could become the guide for the pathway forward for West Indies cricket along with inputs from stakeholders across the region.

“I am sure that we can fine-tune this plan to even more simple language to ensure that the C in CWI actually stands for the word cricket. Sadly, it has been my experience that CWI is rapidly becoming more of a Cameron-centric organization and less of a cricket-centric organization. Now, what do we mean when we say that CWI is becoming Cameron-centric? This is not disrespect for Cameron. I am simply speaking the truth. In short, it means the needs and fancy of Cameron have become bigger and more important than our cricketers and various indicators have shown me that the politics of survival in the office of the president matters more to him at this time than our cricket.

“Other indicators tell me cricket matters less than the president entertaining and traveling. The performance of the elite teams matters only when they win, and the answer to losing a series is to fire the coaches no matter what are the financial implications,” Skerritt told the audience that included vice-president of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) Calvin Hope, Board members Timothy Boyce, E. Betty Lewis Browne and Ignatius Marshall, former president E.K. “Tony” Marshall, ex-Barbados captains Philo Wallace and Kirk Edwards, Steven Leslie, the director of cricket at the BCA and Edison James who served as Prime Minister of Dominica from 1995 to 2000.

