JAGUARS CONFIRMED AS SEASON CHAMPS

CWI Media Releae:ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Guyana Jaguars have now been confirmed as winners of the 2018-19 West Indies Championship.

This followed a career-best spell from Keon Harding that triggered a batting collapse by the Leeward Islands Hurricanes – their nearest rivals – to give Barbados Pride the upper hand on the first day of their rescheduled fourth round match at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground today here.

The Hurricanes blew the highly improbable, if not impossible chance they had of making a last-ditch grab for the Headley/Weekes Trophy, symbol of supremacy in the West Indies first-class game, as they needed the absolute maximum 24 points and failed to get a single batting bonus point.

"- comment-" This is the way the 2019/19 PCL season ends.....not with a bang but with a whimper.

0 comments