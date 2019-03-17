Smith frustrated by silence over unpaid monies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Marquee batsman Dwayne Smith says he finds untenable the deafening silence from Caribbean Premier League officials over outstanding payments to Barbados Tridents players for the 2018 season.

The 35-year-old raised the issue of non-payment of monies last December, but said last week there was still no word from the league or Tridents franchise on when the situation would be rectified.

“It is very frustrating because we don't go out there just to play cricket. It's a job and when we do our job we expect to be paid,” Smith said.

“It's something we really need to look at. No one is saying anything; you don't know what's going on and all we're hearing is everybody asking about when is the draft.”

There has been no word on the date of the draft for the 2019 tournament, even though league officials announced in January it would take place between August 21 and September 27.

