JCA Must Support Cameron!

by ORAL TRACEY

The current challenge to the incumbent Cricket West Indies (CWI) board President, Jamaican Dave Cameron, by Kittitian Ricky Skerritt has thrown the regional cricket fraternity into another of those self-searching spins. This as we reconcile the politics of life and of cricket, with the wider interest of an institution that continues to be dear to the hearts of almost every Caribbean citizen.

The thought of an incumbent president not getting the support of his local board is inherently absurd, especially in the context of West Indies cricket. Mr Skerritt did the rounds in the Jamaican media last week. His utterances certainly never gave the impression that he was a man with the plan to save West Indies cricket. He sounded every bit the politician, expertly delivering the clichéd promises which would take us all to cricketing Utopia and beyond.

With the mystique of Skerritt’s presidential bid now fully exposed to scrutiny, it is clear that he is offering nothing radically different from what currently obtains. That aside, Dave Cameron has been doing as reasonable a job as any board president can be expected to do. His less-than-perfect interpersonal skills and the infamously botched 2014 Indian tour are the main beating weapons used against him.

In terms of the wider picture and the historical context of Caribbean cricket, we cannot ignore the still complex geopolitical reality of the Caribbean and its effect on the governance of West Indies cricket over the years. The word ‘insularity’ has been synonymous with the running of the regional team from time immemorial. There have been decade-long tugs-of-wars steeped in parochialism between the various territories from the days when The Windies were kings of the game but exacerbated now that they have fallen from grace.

