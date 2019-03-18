CWI 'admit liability' in Phil Simmons' unfair dismissal case

Cricket West Indies has been forced to admit liability in a case brought against them by Phil Simmons for unfair dismissal as West Indies coach.

Simmons, the current Afghanistan coach, has claimed damages of more than US$300,000 with a final sum to be agreed at a court date in Antigua on March 26. With legal costs included, the episode could cost CWI US$400,000 or more.

Simmons was sacked in September 2016 having complained publically about "interference from outside" in the selection of sides.

The timing of the news could cause considerable embarrassment and, perhaps, damage to the current CWI president, Dave Cameron. It comes as Cameron stands for re-election for the position and supports the claims of his rival, Ricky Skerritt, that he has squandered large sums of money during his tenure.

"If Cameron wants to talk about turmoil, perhaps he can explain why former head coaches, Ottis Gibson, Phil Simmons, and the several others who Cameron hastily and summarily dismissed, from both the men's and women's teams, have collectively cost CWI well over US $1million?" Skerritt, who is a CWI board member, asked only last month.

