CWI pushes back on Simmons, budget liability claims
Tue, Mar 19, '19
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies yesterday disputed claims by respected cricket website, ESPNCricinfo, suggesting the budget for the office of president Dave Cameron had risen to half-million United States dollars.
In a release, CWI said the budget for the 2018/19 period was actually US$258 263, and only $61 768 had been spent as of January 31.
Further, CWI also refuted the claim in the report that Cameron had asked the board to approve a monthly rise from $2 000 to $10 000, with the board finally agreeing to a monthly stipend of $6 000.
CWI said, however, its Compensation Committee chaired by Anand Kalladeen, had recommended a raise for the president, vice-president and all directors, but the president’s monthly stipend only stood at $4 000.
According to the release, the vice-president’s monthly stipend was US$2 000 while directors received $700.
The board also denied the claim Cameron had recommended an increase for himself.
“In March 2018 the Committee reported to the Board of Directors and recommended an increase of stipends for all directors, including the President and Vice President,” the release pointed out.
“At no time did the President recommend an increase for himself.
read more at Trinidad Guardian