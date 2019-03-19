CWI pushes back on Simmons, budget liability claims

ST JOHN’S, An­tigua – Crick­et West In­dies yes­ter­day dis­put­ed claims by re­spect­ed crick­et web­site, ES­P­N­Cricin­fo, sug­gest­ing the bud­get for the of­fice of pres­i­dent Dave Cameron had risen to half-mil­lion Unit­ed States dol­lars.

In a re­lease, CWI said the bud­get for the 2018/19 pe­ri­od was ac­tu­al­ly US$258 263, and on­ly $61 768 had been spent as of Jan­u­ary 31.

Fur­ther, CWI al­so re­fut­ed the claim in the re­port that Cameron had asked the board to ap­prove a month­ly rise from $2 000 to $10 000, with the board fi­nal­ly agree­ing to a month­ly stipend of $6 000.

CWI said, how­ev­er, its Com­pen­sa­tion Com­mit­tee chaired by Anand Kalladeen, had rec­om­mend­ed a raise for the pres­i­dent, vice-pres­i­dent and all di­rec­tors, but the pres­i­dent’s month­ly stipend on­ly stood at $4 000.

Ac­cord­ing to the re­lease, the vice-pres­i­dent’s month­ly stipend was US$2 000 while di­rec­tors re­ceived $700.

The board al­so de­nied the claim Cameron had rec­om­mend­ed an in­crease for him­self.

“In March 2018 the Com­mit­tee re­port­ed to the Board of Di­rec­tors and rec­om­mend­ed an in­crease of stipends for all di­rec­tors, in­clud­ing the Pres­i­dent and Vice Pres­i­dent,” the re­lease point­ed out.

“At no time did the Pres­i­dent rec­om­mend an in­crease for him­self.

