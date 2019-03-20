CWI asked to clarify budget overspend

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has been asked to present its most recent financial statements dating back to 2016 in the wake of financial impropriety allegations by the Ricky Skerritt-Kishore Shallow campaign team, who are looking to displace the Dave Cameron regime in the upcoming elections on March 24.

CWI issued a press release on Monday clarifying the liability issue and payments owed to former coach Phil Simmons regarding his dismissal, and also addressed statements made by Skerritt's team. Skerritt's slate suggested current president Dave Cameron greenlit of the expense budget allocated to himself, with Skerritt indicating Cameron's tenure had caused "significant damage" to the board in both financial and reputational terms.

CWI stated that it was not Cameron himself, but CWI's Compensation Committee who recently agreed an increase in the president's monthly expenses: US$4,000 for the president, US$2,000 for the vice-president, and US$700 to all other directors. The committee was appointed in late 2017 by CWI's board of directors, and is chaired by Anand Kalladeen, the chairman of finance, alongside two independent directors, Jennifer Nero and Milton Samuda. Johnny Grave, the chief executive, sits on the committee in an advisory capacity, but Cameron himself is neither a member nor attends meetings, with CWI making it clear the president had nothing to do with this.

Trinidad Newsday has the report

6 comments