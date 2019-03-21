Lloyd, Roberts Back Skerritt Ticket

Cricket West Indies presidential candidate Ricky Skerritt and running mate Dr Kishore Shallow yesterday received major endorsements from legends Clive Lloyd and Sir Andy Roberts in another major boost to their chances of toppling the Dave Cameron ticket at next Sunday’s elections in Jamaica.

This follows last Sunday’s endorsement of the pair by another cricketing great, Sir Vivian Richards, the highly regarded legendary former captain and master batsman.

Charging that West Indies cricket had undergone a “decimation” ­during the Cameron administration, Lloyd contended that West Indies cricket was in need of a “new direction” and that Skerritt ­possessed all the qualities to take the game in the Caribbean forward.

“With Mr Skerritt’s experience, my personal knowledge of him, and his commitment and dedication to West Indies cricket over the years, I fully endorse his candidacy and firmly believe that with the support of his board, his vision for taking West Indies cricket forward will bear fruit,” said Lloyd, also a former West Indies team manager.

