Women's Super50, March 21

Barbados vs Jamaica and Trinidad vs Windwards

The ever consistent Hayley Matthews led from the front with a superb 108 in the Barbados team’s victory over Jamaica at the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground at Bourda.

Led by Stafanie Taylor, the Jamaicans won the toss and opted to bat first, scoring 214-7 in their quota of 50 overs. Captain Stafanie Taylor led the charge with an impressive 80 from 117 balls, while her deputy, Chedean Nation, batting at number four, scored 31.

The Jamaicans’ score was boosted by the 50 extras bowled by the Bajans at the historic GCC Bourda Ground. Bowling for Barbados, Shamilia Connell had 2-34 in nine overs, Shanika Bruce had 2-32, and the ever-consistent Hayley Matthews grabbed 2-36 in her 10 overs.

Guyana vs Leewards

GUYANA registered their first win in the Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super50 Cup, when they defeated the Leeward Islands yesterday in round three at Enmore.

The Guyanese, after suffering two consecutive defeats, rebounded nicely to win by 131 runs.

Watched by a handful of spectators, the Guyanese, batting first, made a competitive 240, a total which they defended easily.

