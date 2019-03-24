Women's Super50, March 23

Barbados vs Guyana

REIGNING champions Barbados made it four wins from four matches in the Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super50 Cup yesterday in round four at Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The poor domestic structure at the female level was again evident, as the Guyanese suffered a five-wicket defeat.

The victory was first set up by the visitors’ bowlers, led by captain Hayley Matthews before Deandra Dottin smashed an unbeaten 56-ball 76, with 12 fours and a six, to complete the run chase in just 25.2 overs.

Opting to field, the defending champions produced an excellent effort in restricting the Guyanese to 159 in 42.3 overs, as they failed to

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands

Windward picks up first win

Trinidad continued their rich vein of form in this tournament by registering a four-wicket win over the Stafanie Taylor-led Jamaica team at the Everest Cricket Club.

The unbeaten Trinidad team registered their fourth win in as many matches when they restricted Jamaica to 115 all out in 29.5 overs, thanks to Leandra Ramdeen’s 4-35 in 8.5 overs, and Karishma Ramharack who grabbed 3-19 with the ball and took five catches and effected one run-out.

In reply, Trinidad crept to 118-6 in 34.3 overs, thanks to Reniece Boyce and Lee Ann Kirby’s useful knocks after the top order, which included the likes of Windies players Merissa Aguilleira, Britney Cooper and Stacy Ann King, had collapsed for single digit scores.

Earlier, at Everest, the Jamaicans were mesmerised by the Trinidad and Tobago spinners, who had combined figures of 9 wickets for 81 runs in 22.5 overs. The Jamaicans lost opener Rashada Williams for three with the score on 10-1 when she was deceived by Anisa Mohammed.

