SKERRITT AND SHALLLOW ARE PRESIDENT AND VICE PESIDENT OF CWI

CWI Media Release;KINGSTON, Jamaica – Former senior team Manager, Ricky Skerritt is the new President of Cricket West Indies. He defeated incumbent, Dave Cameron 8 – 4; His running mate, Dr Kishore Shallow who challenged Emmanuel Nanthan also won the same margin.

Skerritt says “I am humbled and deeply honoured to be elected as President. We pledge to work for improvement on and off the field for West Indies Cricket.”

Newly elected Vice President, Dr Shallow said, “I am grateful and humbled by the support of the members of the territorial board. This is a victory for West Indies Cricket.”

The proceedings were done under the watchful eyes of international audit firm, KPMG.

