KINGSTON, Ja­maica – De­feat­ed Crick­et West In­dies (CWI) pres­i­dent Dave Cameron and his run­ning mate Em­manuel Nathan are hop­ing that the new hi­er­ar­chy will build on what has been left be­hind.

Cameron, who served the re­gion­al body for 17 years – six of those as pres­i­dent – and Nathan who spent 15 years at the West In­dies Crick­et Board and CWI, made the call short­ly af­ter Ricky Sker­ritt and Dr Kishore Shal­low de­feat­ed them 8-4 in yes­ter­day’s elec­tions.

Ac­cord­ing to sources close to the day's event, the fi­nal vote if yet to be con­firmed, but re­ports sug­gest that Sker­ritt, 62, won the elec­tion af­ter se­cur­ing sup­port from Trinidad and To­ba­go which nom­i­nat­ed both Dr Shal­low and him, Lee­ward Is­lands, Wind­ward Is­lands and Cameron’s home na­tion of Ja­maica. Up to the time of the elec­tion Ja­maica has not hint­ed which team it was sup­port­ing.

Cameron is be­lieved to have se­cured votes from Guyana and Bar­ba­dos. Al­though the in­cum­bent would not have been count­ing on the sup­port of his home na­tion, it was pre­vi­ous­ly an­nounced that he had se­cured the sup­port of the pre­vi­ous­ly men­tioned teams.

