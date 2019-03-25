Cameron:
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Defeated Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dave Cameron and his running mate Emmanuel Nathan are hoping that the new hierarchy will build on what has been left behind.
Cameron, who served the regional body for 17 years – six of those as president – and Nathan who spent 15 years at the West Indies Cricket Board and CWI, made the call shortly after Ricky Skerritt and Dr Kishore Shallow defeated them 8-4 in yesterday’s elections.
According to sources close to the day's event, the final vote if yet to be confirmed, but reports suggest that Skerritt, 62, won the election after securing support from Trinidad and Tobago which nominated both Dr Shallow and him, Leeward Islands, Windward Islands and Cameron’s home nation of Jamaica. Up to the time of the election Jamaica has not hinted which team it was supporting.
Cameron is believed to have secured votes from Guyana and Barbados. Although the incumbent would not have been counting on the support of his home nation, it was previously announced that he had secured the support of the previously mentioned teams.
