Undefeated Barbados, Trinidad set to play for title at Enmore

The defending champions Barbados will play Trinidad and Tobago in the clash of the tournament, slated to bowl off at Enmore on Monday, March 25. Both teams are undefeated, and the winner of this contest will take the Super50 title.

After the fourth round, Barbados lead the points table, winning all four of their matches and attaining 20 points, including four bonus points.

The Trinidadians, meanwhile, are equally up to the task, winning each of their four matches and attaining 19 points, inclusive of three bonus points.

Speaking to the media after their respective wins in the fourth round, Barbados captain Hayley Matthews and Trinidad and Tobago captain Merissa Aguilleira expressed how confident they are going into this all-important clash. Barbados defeated Guyana at the National Stadium at Providence, and Matthews has said that victory is a big confidence booster heading into the final game against Trinidad.

“We get the bonus points from each of our games, and it will help us to take the momentum into the other contest”, she explained.

The Barbados batting order was tested against Guyana after they lost three wickets for 28 runs. Reflecting on that, Mathews stated it was a blessing in disguise for the batting order to have the opportunity to be tested ahead of the final match.

