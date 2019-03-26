Dottin hurts T&T as Bajans retain Super50 crown
Tue, Mar 26, '19
GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Explosive West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin again proved superb as Barbados easily retained their Regional Super50 title by brushing aside archrivals T&T by 28 runs, in their final round match yesterday.
Both sides entered the contest at Enmore on the backs of four straight wins but it was Barbados who proved superior, chalking 242 for seven off their 50 overs and then restricting T&T to 214 all out in the 48th over.
Not for the first time, Dottin’s performance was the decisive factor as she stroked a half-century and grabbed a six-wicket haul to snatch Player-of-the-Match honours.
After Barbados were sent in, the 27-year-old veteran of over 100 ODIs and T20 Internationals struck a rapid 73 off 43 deliveries, to lead a trio of half-century makers as Kycia Knight top-scored with 77 while her twin, Kyshona Knight, chipped in with 56.
Their interventions were needed after captain Hayley Matthews and fellow opener Danielle Small perished without scoring to leave Barbados two wickets down without a run on the board in the second over.
read more at Trinidad Guardian