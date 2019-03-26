Dottin hurts T&T as Bajans retain Super50 crown

GEORGE­TOWN, Guyana – Ex­plo­sive West In­dies all-rounder De­an­dra Dot­tin again proved su­perb as Bar­ba­dos eas­i­ly re­tained their Re­gion­al Su­per50 ti­tle by brush­ing aside archri­vals T&T by 28 runs, in their fi­nal round match yes­ter­day.

Both sides en­tered the con­test at En­more on the backs of four straight wins but it was Bar­ba­dos who proved su­pe­ri­or, chalk­ing 242 for sev­en off their 50 overs and then re­strict­ing T&T to 214 all out in the 48th over.

Not for the first time, Dot­tin’s per­for­mance was the de­ci­sive fac­tor as she stroked a half-cen­tu­ry and grabbed a six-wick­et haul to snatch Play­er-of-the-Match ho­n­ours.

Af­ter Bar­ba­dos were sent in, the 27-year-old vet­er­an of over 100 ODIs and T20 In­ter­na­tion­als struck a rapid 73 off 43 de­liv­er­ies, to lead a trio of half-cen­tu­ry mak­ers as Ky­cia Knight top-scored with 77 while her twin, Kyshona Knight, chipped in with 56.

Their in­ter­ven­tions were need­ed af­ter cap­tain Hay­ley Matthews and fel­low open­er Danielle Small per­ished with­out scor­ing to leave Bar­ba­dos two wick­ets down with­out a run on the board in the sec­ond over.

read more at Trinidad Guardian

0 comments