New CWI boss Skerritt urges patience from stakeholders

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (CMC) – After securing the Cricket West Indies (CWI) top job in a stunning result here Sunday, new president Ricky Skerritt has targeted the rejuvenation of the high performance centre, governance reform and finding a permanent West Indies coach, as three of the main items on his immediate agenda.

However, the former St Kitts and Nevis government minister has urged patience from stakeholders as he prepares to implement his 10-point Cricket First Plan, which formed the basis of his election campaign over the last month.

The 62-year-old was speaking shortly after he and running mate, Dr Kishore Shallow, unseated Jamaican Whycliffe ‘Dave’ Cameron and vice-president, Emmanuel Nathan, by 8-4 margins, in a highly anticipated annual general meeting at the Jamaica Pegasus.

“We are going to have to ask for patience but there is some basis in some of those 10 points that is already happening but most of it needs significant improvements, significant injections and in the case of the HPC for instance that is going to be the one that is most costly,” Skerritt shared.

The former West Indies team manager had made reviving the HPC one of the bedrocks of his campaign, after the Cameron-led CWI pulled the plug in the institution in 2017.

Skerritt, who gained widespread support from stakeholders in his election bid, said CWI would also be aiming to make possible implementations from the Patterson Report.

“We had actually begun to do that under the leadership of Don Wehby and myself and two other independent directors back in 2016 and 2017,” Skerritt explained.

