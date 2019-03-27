Dottin, Matthews top performers in Super50 Cup

The 2019 Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super50 Cup was a successful one for the Barbados team – Deandra Dottin was the leading run-scorer with 299 runs while Hayley Matthews topped the bowling charts with 17 wickets. After the fifth and final round, Barbados retained the Super50 title, finishing with a maximum 24 points after winning all of their five matches.

Trinidad and Tobago finished second with 19 points while Jamaica came third with 14 points. Hosts Guyana attained 10 points while Windward Islands gathered five points. Leeward Islands lost all four matches and remained without a point on the board.

The tournament’s most destructive batter scored 299 runs in five innings, where she was dismissed only once, that was in the 49th over of the fifth and final round against Trinidad and Tobago. Dottin, who goes by the name World Boss, had the most sixes in scores of 23*, 94*, 34*, 75*, and 73 in the five innings she batted and was awarded three Player-of-the-Match prizes.

