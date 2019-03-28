Smith, Cornwall lead incentive awards

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Windward Islands Volcanoes veteran left-handed opener Devon Smith and Leeward Islands Hurricanes champion off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall were the top individual performers who led the incentive award winners in the recently-concluded 2018-19 West Indies Championship.

Smith, who holds the record for the most runs in a single season, gathered 745 runs in nine matches at an average of 43.82 to top the batting aggregates for the fifth straight season.

He and fellow veteran opener Montcin Hodge of the Hurricanes were the only two batsmen that cracked the 700-run club for the season.

Smith again earned the Vivian Richards Award for the most runs in the season and a US$1500 cheque.

Cornwall collected exactly 54 wickets at 17.68 apiece in nine matches to finish with the most wickets in a season for the first time. He earns the Courtney Walsh Award and a US$1500 prize.

