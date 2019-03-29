CWI Womens T20 Blaze, Mar 28

Trinidad vs Guyana: Barbados vs Leeward Islands

TRINIDAD and Tobago dished out an all-round performance to register an emphatic five-wicket win over Guyana in match two of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s T20 Blaze yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The victory was first set up by a 68-run opening stand between player-of-the-match Stacy Ann King and Lee Ann Kirby, before Britney Cooper put the finishing touches in the run chase.

Earlier, captain Shemaine Campbelle did the bulk of scoring for the Guyanese to guide her team to a commanding 157 for 4 from their allotted 20 overs. However, the visitors reached the target, finishing 161-5 with eight balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Barbados easily overpowered their Leeward Islands counterparts by 99 runs in the first encounter.

Player-of-the-match Deandra Dottin made 62 off 23 balls, counting ten boundaries and three sixes; Hayley Matthews, 40 off 23 balls, with eight boundaries and a six while Charlene Taitt made 35 from only 25 deliveries to propel the Barbadians to 206-6. Amanda Edwards took 2-24.

Jamaica vs Windward Islands

In the final match of the day, Jodian Morgan and Natasha McLean ran riot on the Windward Islands bowlers. The pair posted an opening partnership of 123 runs for the first wicket when Mclean fell for 56. Morgan continued the freestyle batting, together with a 9-ball 19 run not out contribution from captain Stafanie Taylor, Morgan finished the innings on 72 not out as Jamaica posted 185/2 from their 20 overs.

Jamaica won by 62 runs vs Windward Islands

WWI 123/8 (20) Nero 60, Fletcher 35; Henry 4-2-20 Watts 4-1-14



JAM 185/2 (20);Morgan 72* McLean 56 Taylor 19* ; Etienne 4-2-33

Jodian Morgan was Player of the Match

