Trinidad vs Windwards and Barbados vs Jamaica

The Merissa Aguilleira-led Trinidad and Tobago team defeated Windward Islands by seven wickets in a rain-hit contest in the second of three matches at the National Stadium Providence.Windwards batting first scored 59-3 in 9.4 overs while Trinidad achieved their revised target of 58 in 7.5 overs ending on 61-3. Earlier, Windward Islands won the toss and elected to bat first when the toss was spun and the heavens opened up and delay the start of play.The players went out at 15:50h when the match was reduced to 14 overs. Windward Islands batted for some 40 minutes as the rain once more played a role. In the first inning of the game, Windward reached their 59-3 when the big-hitting Cordel Jack made 12 from 14 balls.

Guyana vs Leewards

AFTER suffering a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, Guyana rebounded nicely, to thrash the Leeward Islands by 23 runs in game one of the second round of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s T20 Blaze yesterday at Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Captain Shemaine Campbelle was in prime form once again and top-scored with a run-a-ball 31, with two boundaries, as the home team posted 146-7 in their 20 overs.Spirited bowling efforts by player-of-the-match Erva Giddings (3-12), Plaffiana Millington (3-15), Sheneta Grimmond (3-19) and Mandy Mangru (1-23) then ensured that the Guyanese did not disappoint the handful of spectators, including students, parents and teachers from Mortice Nursery School.

