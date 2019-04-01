CWI Womens T20 Blaze, Mar 31

Guyana vs Jamaica

THE Jamaican women’s team paid the price for a dismal batting performance as they lost to their Guyanese counterparts by 20 runs in a thrilling third round Cricket West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze encounter yesterday at the National Stadium, Providence.

The win, the second in three matches for the Guyanese, now put them in with a chance of winning the title. On the other hand, this second loss for Jamaica, the defending champions, has diminished their chances of retaining the title.

At the outset of the match, the Guyanese, asked to bat first, set the Jamaicans a meagre 115-run target for the loss of eight wickets.

However, the hosts’ bowlers, led by left-arm seamer and player-of-the-match, Erva Giddings (3-13), and Akaze Thomspon (3-16), bowled disciplined lines, claiming three wickets each, to restrict the visitors for just 94 in 18.4 overs. Sheneta Grimmond and Plaffiana Millington chipped in with 2-18, and 1-12 respectively.

As the hosts’ batters took to the pitch, openers Grimmond and Tremayne Smartt had a decent start, adding 61 for the first wicket in 9.4 overs.

Other matches

Barbados had a late scare from tight bowling from the Windward Islands, thanks to the experience of their captain and leg-spinner Afy Fletcher. Windwards won the toss and elected to bat first, which saw them post 131/4 (20). Barbados lost the top 3 batters, which brought Deandra Dottin to the crease and she, together with Kyshona Knight saw their team home with 7 wickets in hand.

BAR 133/3 (18.5), Dottin 42* Kyshona 20* Matthews 45, Crafton 2/22

WWI 131/4 (20.0 ) Nero 26* Fletcher 26 Crafton 23, Matthews 3/18

Hayley Matthews was Player of the Match



In the final match of the round, Trinidad and Tobago defeated the Leeward Islands by 9 wickets. Leewards were all out for 66 runs in 18 overs, thanks to spin attack of Felicia Walters who took 3/11. Stacy Ann King then led the T&T chase with a swashbuckling 43 from 25 deliveries.

LI 66 all out (18), Edwards 19, Liburd 14, Ramdeen 2/7 Walters 3/11

TT 70/1 (7.3), King 43* Kirby 19

Felicia Walters was Player of the Match

