CWI set to axe WI coach Pybus

REPORTS have emerged suggesting Cricket West Indies (CWI) are initiating plans to remove current head coach, Richard Pybus, ahead of May’s 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

According to ESPN, as per a conversation with new president Ricky Skerritt, the axe will fall on Pybus just three months after overseeing a Test series victory against England. Pybus’ contract was due to last until the end of India’s visit to the Caribbean in July in the wake of the World Cup, but the report indicates Skerritt will host a board meeting next week in order to review the current coaching structure.

“A cricket review process is underway,” Skerritt said. “Announcements will be made following our board meeting on Tuesday.” Pybus signed on controversially as head coach in January, plugging the gap left by Stuart Law who moved to Middlesex. It created a major division in the Caribbean, with questions about the transparency of this hiring emerging, and also if it was the right move to mend player relations as his policies led to fallout with several Twenty20 (T20) superstars in the past.

