CWI To Revamp Selection Policy

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC):

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is set to revamp its selection policy in an effort to rid the process of “politics or petty emotional situations”, in a move geared towards having the best squad selected for the upcoming ICC World Cup.

New president Ricky Skerritt said the selection policy had come under heavy scrutiny ever since he and Vice-President Dr Kishore Shallow assumed the reins of the regional governing body two weeks ago, and it was now hoped that the changes would result in a broadening of the selection pool.

“In the last two weeks, one of the most critical points that has been embedded as a selection policy is that if a player can still get selected for the team, they must be considered,” Skerritt told cricket website, Cricbuzz.

“There must be no reason for non-consideration other than cricket or medical or physical health. No administrative issues, politics or petty emotional situations must prohibit or prevent players from being considered for selection.”

New Cricket West Indies president, Ricky Skerritt.

He continued: “The last 10, 11 days since the election, we’ve been bringing in changes in terms of personnel and policies to make sure that we can reach out to everybody who wants to play for West Indies.

