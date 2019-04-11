Pollards 83 off 31 seals unlikely Mumbai Indians win

MUMBAI, India (CMC) – Captain Kieron Pollard struck a magnificent half-century but it was an unruffled Alzarri Joseph who stole a share of the honours, as he scampered a couple off the last ball of the match, to hand Mumbai Indians a dramatic three-wicket win over Chris Gayle’s Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here yesterday.

Starting the final over requiring 15 runs to overhaul their target of 198 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai looked certain for the win when Pollard blasted a six off the first ball – a no-ball – from seamer Ankit Rajpoot and then lashed the resulting free hit for four.

With just four runs needed from five balls, Pollard holed out to deep mid-wicket for a top score of 83 off just 31 deliveries.

Joseph, who ended on an invaluable 15 not out off 13 balls, was kept scoreless off the third ball before getting a single off the fourth, and when Rahul Chahar squeezed a single into the deep, it left Mumbai needing two from the final ball.

However, Antiguan Joseph kept his composure to punch Rajpoot down the ground and claim a memorable win for the hosts.

Veteran Gayle had earlier struck 63 off 36 balls as Kings XI reached 197 for four off their 20 overs, after being sent in.

