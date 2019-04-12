New CWI Controversy No. 1

Attempts at a major shakeup within Cricket West Indies (CWI) have landed the regional body on a possible collision course with the law courts, mere weeks after the appointment of new president Ricky Skerritt.

At the centre of the controversy is former assistant coach Vasbert Drakes, who is demanding urgent relief in the form of reinstatement and/or compensation from CWI in response to what he believes was the unlawful termination of his services yesterday.In an interview with Barbados TODAY, Drakes’ attorney Ralph Thorne QC revealed that the coach and former fast bowler was “surprised and very disappointed with the sudden turn of events.”

“They contacted him yesterday by telephone to tell him that his services were no longer required,” Thorne revealed.

“I then sent a letter to them indicating that it was not the proper way to terminate my client’s services and that they ought to do it in a more formal manner. They responded by sending him a letter late yesterday evening confirming that his engagement was at an end.

“Having received it in writing, I have indicated that their actions are unlawful and indicated to them that we are prepared to file proceedings in the court of law and are also seeking compensation,” said Thorne.He added: “Whether they reply or not, we intend to pursue this matter and I am willing to move this course to grant urgent relief in terms of reinstatement and or compensation.”

The developments coincide with sweeping changes announced by the newly appointed President, which include the sacking of head coach, Richard Pybus who has been replaced by former Barbados and West Indies captain and accredited coach Floyd Reifer.

