Injured Joseph likely to miss remainder of IPL

Alzarri Joseph is like­ly to join Mum­bai In­di­ans' in­jury bench af­ter hurt­ing his bowl­ing arm dur­ing Sat­ur­day's clash against Ra­jasthan Roy­als. ES­P­N­cricin­fo un­der­stands that Joseph has a tear in his right arm, which he dis­lo­cat­ed while div­ing on the field, and will miss the re­main­der of the tour­na­ment.

Joseph him­self was a re­place­ment for New Zealand's Adam Milne, who didn't ar­rive af­ter suf­fer­ing from a swollen heel. Milne had been bought at the De­cem­ber auc­tion for for INR 75 lakhs (US $104,000 ap­prox). As per the rules, the re­place­ment al­so gets the same amount.

This has been a dif­fi­cult year for Joseph al­ready. In Feb­ru­ary, he lost his moth­er in the mid­dle of his maid­en home Test in An­tigua, where he'd dis­missed Joe Den­ly off the first de­liv­ery. He opt­ed to play the Test, dis­play­ing a lot of char­ac­ter in West In­dies' se­ries win against Eng­land.

Joseph's IPL so­journ last­ed a week. He an­nounced him­self on April 6 spec­tac­u­lar­ly by pick­ing the IPL's best bowl­ing fig­ures of 6 for 12 in 3.4 overs to de­liv­er an away win against against Sun­ris­ers Hy­der­abad. His per­for­mance is the best bowl­ing fig­ures in the IPL, break­ing the eleven-year-old record held by So­hail Tan­vir (6 for 14). Three days lat­er, Joseph hit the win­ning runs against Kings XI Pun­jab in his first home game. How­ev­er, he had just bowled two overs in which he had giv­en 22 runs, go­ing wick­et­less.

