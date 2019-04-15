Injured Joseph likely to miss remainder of IPL
Mon, Apr 15, '19
Alzarri Joseph is likely to join Mumbai Indians' injury bench after hurting his bowling arm during Saturday's clash against Rajasthan Royals. ESPNcricinfo understands that Joseph has a tear in his right arm, which he dislocated while diving on the field, and will miss the remainder of the tournament.
Joseph himself was a replacement for New Zealand's Adam Milne, who didn't arrive after suffering from a swollen heel. Milne had been bought at the December auction for for INR 75 lakhs (US $104,000 approx). As per the rules, the replacement also gets the same amount.
This has been a difficult year for Joseph already. In February, he lost his mother in the middle of his maiden home Test in Antigua, where he'd dismissed Joe Denly off the first delivery. He opted to play the Test, displaying a lot of character in West Indies' series win against England.
Joseph's IPL sojourn lasted a week. He announced himself on April 6 spectacularly by picking the IPL's best bowling figures of 6 for 12 in 3.4 overs to deliver an away win against against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His performance is the best bowling figures in the IPL, breaking the eleven-year-old record held by Sohail Tanvir (6 for 14). Three days later, Joseph hit the winning runs against Kings XI Punjab in his first home game. However, he had just bowled two overs in which he had given 22 runs, going wicketless.
read more at Trinidad Guardian